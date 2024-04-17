Vontimitta Brahmotsavams Begin With Ankurarpanam





Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made extensive arrangements for the grand annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district being held from Wednesday, April 17, to April 25 including the celestial marriage on April 22.Marking the initiation of the Brahmotsavam, temple priests performed the Ankurarpanam on Tuesday.



This is the first time after the state’s bifurcation that the head of government Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will not be offering silk clothes and pearls to Lord Kodandarama Swamy on the day of celestial marriage on April 22 because of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



Vontimitta has been selected for performance of the official Sitarama Kalayanam in Andhra Pradesh after the historic Bhadrachalam became part of the Telangana state.



TTD and Kadapa district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Brahmotsavams. Separate queue lines, cool shelters, colourful rangolis and flower and electrical decorations have been arranged. To avoid irritants of the past, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has deputed cooks and staff from Tirumala to Vontimitta for preparing Prasadam and for Annadanam.



There will be daily Vahana Sevas in the mornings and evenings along the Mada streets of the Vontimitta temple town. There will also be cultural programmes by the artists of Annamacharya Project and Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.



Following are daily Vahana Sevas and other events at the Vontimetta temple.



April 17 – Dhwajarohanam in Mithuna lagna and Sesha Vahana in the evening

April 18 – Venugopala Alankaram and Hamsa Vahanam at night

April 19 Vatapatrasai Alankaram and Simha Vahana

April 20 – Navneeta Krishna Alankaram and Hanumanta Vahanam

April 21 – Mohini Alankaram and Garuda Vahanam in the evening

April 22 – Shiva Dhanurbhanga Alankaram in the morning and Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam and Gaja Vahanam in moon light

April 23 – Rathotsavam

April 24 – Kaliya Mardhana Alankaram and Aswa Vahanam

April 25 – Chakra Snanam and Dhwajavarohanam in the evening

April 26 Pushpa Yagam



