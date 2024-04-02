Volunteers Resign Amid Election Code, Cite Inability to Deliver Welfare Schemes

Tirupati: Ten government-appointed volunteers from Dummayapalem panchayat in Nellore district have tendered their resignations on Monday. The volunteers cited an inability to deliver welfare schemes to the people as the primary reason behind their decision.

The resignations come in the wake of recent orders from the Election Commission of India barring the engagement of village and ward secretariat volunteers in any work during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The directives also prohibited drafting these volunteers for any election-related work.

The outgoing volunteers from Narikellapalli gram sachivalayam under Muthukur mandal submitted their resignation letters to the district development officer, citing lack of opportunity to deliver welfare schemes to the people as the reason for quitting. "Due to the conspiracy of the opposition parties, there was no opportunity for us to serve the people through welfare programmes," said one of the resigning volunteers, questioning the purpose of their job when they could not assist the public.

However, the volunteers made it clear that they would campaign for the victory of YSRC leader and minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, whom they credited with working for the welfare of the masses. "We will strive for Kakani's electoral success," they affirmed.

In a related development, two field assistants employed under the NREGS within Muthukur mandal, Allampati Nagaraju from Tallapudi and Alagala Sudheer from Polamrajugunta, have also stepped down from their positions. They cited their intention to work towards ensuring Kakani Govardhan Reddy's electoral victory as the reason behind their resignations.