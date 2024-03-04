Volunteer System will be Continued, Promises Naidu

Anantapur: Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu promised on Monday that the Voluntary system introduced by the YSRC government would be continued if TD forms the next government.

“This system will be continued and we will not remove the volunteers from service. But, volunteers should be cautious and not work for the YSRC in the coming polls,” he said.

Naidu came down heavily on the YSRC government, saying it failed to provide promised jobs to families even after grabbing more than 4,000 acres of land in the name of Lepakshi Knowledge hub near Kodikonda checkpost in Chilamathur mandal on NH 44.

“Though, we acquired only 600 acres of land for KIA motors India, we provided employment for more than 60,000 youths. The Lepakshi hub had not even established a hub in 4,500 acres of land and cheated the farmers in the name of the hub during the past few years,” Naidu said.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to grab the entire land worth Rs.10,000 crore for just Rs.500 crore while farmers who gave lands were put through worse conditions.

As part of Raa Kadali Raa, the last such meeting of the TD was held in an open land opposite to KIA Motors India in Penukonda mandal on NH Road in Satya Sai district on Monday. TD cadres from the district swarmed the place for the public meeting, similar to the response for the YSRC Siddham at Raptadu in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrababu Naidu assured the people, “We would do justice to every youth when we come to power again. Volunteers will have a bright future.”

Chandrababu Naidu recalled that the previous TD government had completed the Gollapalli reservoir on a war footing within 18 months to divert Krishna waters to the KIA plant and it was now providing employment for 60,000 youths directly and indirectly.

“If TD had been voted to power in the last elections, more industries and ancillary units would have been established and land values of farmers would have gone further up,” he said.

He said the YSRC government failed to complete the irrigation projects for the region. The only major way for the Anantapur area farmers to get self-sufficient is through horticulture. “Anantapur area is more suitable for producing quality fruits and vegetables than the other parts of AP due to its soil condition,” he said.

Naidu while reiterating super six programmes, said he himself and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were ready to fight for welfare of the state. He accused YSRC’s Ushasri Charan, Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and others of involvement in large-scale corrupt practices.