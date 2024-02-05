VMRDA clarifies concerns around floating bridge relocation

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has addressed concerns surrounding the planned floating bridge, recently relocated from Tenneti Park to RK Beach.

Initial placement at Tenneti Park was denied permission due to its protected status.



Extensive research and approvals led to Jodugulapalem's selection, ultimately deemed unsuitable.



Wave analysis and safety considerations favored RK Beach near the Kursura Submarine Museum.



Bridge specifications: 100 meters long, 3 meters wide, with 25% connection to land.



Ten lifeguards, 350+ life jackets, boats, life buoys, and dedicated swimming team provided.



Comprehensive seven-day trial run conducted by VMRDA prior to public access next week.





