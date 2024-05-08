Vizag’s ‘Glass’ Candidate Retires for BJP, TD

Visakhapatnam: Vadde Shirisha, an independent MLA candidate allotted “Glass” symbol to contest from Visakhapatnam East and North constituencies, has announced retirement from contesting.

Addressing a press conference at the Telugu Desam party office here, Shirisha announced her support to alliance candidates Velagapudi Ramakrishna of Telugu Desam contesting from Visakhapatnam East and Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP who is contesting from the Vizag North constituency.

The independent candidate said she has retired from the contest as she does not want her “Glass” symbol to cause trouble for the alliance. “Glass” is the symbol that the Election Commission has allotted to Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh in whichever of the constituencies the party is contesting.

The Election Commission allotted the “Glass” symbol to independent candidates wherever Jana Sena has not put up any candidate.

This has the potential of causing confusion among voters that the independent candidate could be a nominee of the Jana Sena Party.

Shirisha has urged voters to vote for Vishnu Kumar Raju on Lotus symbol in Visakhapatnam North constituency and to Velagapudi on Cycle symbol in Visakhapatnam East constituency.