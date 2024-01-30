Vizagites Bleeds Blue As International Cricket Comes To Town
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is abuzz with cricket excitement as it is set to host the second Test match between India and England at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium from Friday.
The players arrived in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Though the absence of key players such as K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out due to injuries and personal commitments) has left some fans disappointed, it does not seem to have affected ticket sales.
The offline sale of tickets started on January 25 and tickets will be available on match days.
The updated Indian squad for the second Test has been announced. Rohit Sharma will captain the team.
The updated Indian squad for the match:
Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar
