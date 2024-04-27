Vizag Zoo welcomes new inmates from Alipore

Visakhapatnam:Under an exchange programme, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has received from Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo a male and female pair of northern giraffes, four water monitor lizards, and two scarlet macaws.

In return, IGZP has given Alipore Zoo a white tiger, two Indian grey wolves, five Indian wild dogs, a ring-tailed lemur, two black swans, four hog deer, and two striped hyenas.

The exchanges are aimed to improve the welfare of animals under care and contribute significantly to the preservation of endangered species.

Vizag Zoo’s Dr. Navin Kumar, Dr. Phaneendra, Dr. Purushotham and other zoo staff surveyed national highway 16 to plan safe transportation of giraffes from Alipore to Visakhapatnam. On April 25, the animals travelled 856 kilometres and reached the Vizag Zoo safely. A veterinary team and animal keepers worked together to ensure their safety throughout the journey.

IGZP curator Nandini Salaria thanked senior officers of the AP forest department, police, National Highways Authority of India and Alipore Zoo for their support in the animal exchange programme.