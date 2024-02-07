Vizag Police Intensify Checks Ahead Of Twin Elections

Visakhapatnam: In view of the upcoming general elections for the AP assembly and Lok Sabha, police have started putting up barricades throughout Visakhapatnam city and are inspecting vehicles from Tuesday night.

Over 1,200 police officers and personnel formed 110 teams and conducted rigorous inspection of every vehicle, aiming to check for cash and illicit items, including liquor and ganja. They are also seizing cash, gold, silver and rice being moved without proper documentation. Police teams inspected total 14,220 vehicles, resulting in seizure of 663 vehicles lacking proper documents.



At Peenagadi Junction, cops apprehended an individual carrying 10 kg of ganja on a two-wheeler. Subsequently they seized an additional 12 kg of ganja. A case has been booked under the NDPS Act.



At Shaniwada Junction, authorities seized 14.47 kg of gold and 13.31 kg of silver. Near the railway station, they impounded Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and six liquor bottles. Rs 4.29 lakh cash has been seized at Maddilapalem Junction.



In Bhagat Singh Nagar, police seized 18 bags of rice and an auto. Gopalapatnam police arrested the auto driver. City police have called upon citizens to carry proper documentation for cash, gold, and other valuables. Failure to comply may result in their seizure, apart from legal proceedings.