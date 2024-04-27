Vizag Petrol Bunk’s Licence Suspended for Code Violation

Visakhapatnam: The licence of Burfani Petroleum Products, owned by Reliance and located near NAD Kotha Road Junction in Visakhapatnam, has been temporarily suspended by election officials on charges of violating the election code.



According to a statement issued by joint collector K. Mayur Ashok on Friday, the district flying squad raided the petrol station on April 19 after receiving complaints that the management is supplying fuel to motor vehicles using coupons issued by political parties.

Upon inquiry, the staff at the petrol station revealed that they have provided petrol to 860 motorists after collecting coupons given by supporters of the contesting candidate from Visakhapatnam West assembly constituency.

The joint collector called on all political parties and petrol station managements to refrain from such practices, as it amounts to violation of the model code of conduct.