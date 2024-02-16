Vizag MP Flares up at MLC Yadav, Lodges Police Complaint

Visakhapatnam: Vizag MP and coordinator for Visakhapatnam East constituency, M.V.V. Satyanarayana, flared up on Friday at Jana Sena leader and MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav, saying the latter ruined his political career and threatened to attack him.

On Thursday, Vamsi stated at a press conference in the presence of Vizag East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu that Satyanarayana was responsible for the denial of the YSRC nomination to him for the East assembly segment in the 2019 elections.The ticket, instead, went to Akkaramani Vijayanrimala. Satyanarayana also influenced the party leaders to deny the Vizag mayor post him, he alleged.Vamsi also alleged that Satyanarayana was involved in land grabbing and violated building norms. He also said he would go to his house and assault him if uttered any more words against him.On Friday, after lodging a police complaint against JS leader at the M.V.P. Police station, Satyanarayana denied all the allegations leveled against him by Vamsi Yadav.“Vamsi lost his mind after he left the YSRC and joined the Jana Sena. His nomination is uncertain and Pawan Kalyan is not giving an appointment to him. Out of frustration, he is making irrational comments against me,’’ Satyanarayana said.The Vizag MP said he was not responsible for Vasmi’s career debacle. “Jagan Mohan Reddy as YSRC chief found him to be inefficient and hence denied him the ticket for the 2019 assembly elections. He also refused to make him the Mayor of Visakhapatnam for the same reason.”“More than anger, I am gripped by sympathy for him because he is neck-deep in debts and his political future looks bleak,’’ Satyanarayana said.The MP also blamed Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, who joined Vamsi Yadav, in targeting him.Satyanarayana said Velagapudi was an accused in the Ranga murder case. “After shifting to Vizag, he sold illicit brew and made money, with which he fought the elections. He never encouraged second-rung leaders and suppressed the Yadav community in the East constituency,” he stated.Satyanarayana said, “I am a builder and led a respectable life, which helped me become the MP of Vizag. I am carrying out a peaceful campaign and recently spent `50 crore for roads and other public works,’’ Satyanarayana said.