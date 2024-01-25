Vizag losing green cover in name of beautification, development

Visakhapatnam: The wave of beautification and development projects in Visakhapatnam city is leading to a substantial loss of green cover, leading to growing concerns about the impact this will have on the environment.

Once dense green areas are now marked with dried-up trees. The contentious issue gained attention when a 50-year-old tree along Pandurangapuram Road, close to All India Radio, was relocated insensitively. It withered away post-relocation. This raises questions about the trade-off between urban development and environmental conservation.Numerous other trees, including 70 of them from East Point Colony to Beach Road, 27 from Polytechnic College, and 37 from Anakapalli Y Junction to Sunkarimetta, have been translocated. A proposal to relocate 162 trees from Akkayyapalem to the national highway is also pending.Transplantation process involves various measures. But concerns have risen, especially regarding trees near the Government Chest Hospital, as they have dried up despite careful relocation. Doubts are being raised about the success of such initiatives.Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav has taken a stand against the indiscriminate cutting down of trees. He has filed a case against AU and Rushikonda authorities, accusing them of reducing the city's green belt. Yadav pointed to clearing of an area allegedly during the visit of prominent political figures. He also highlighted felling of over 1,000 trees at Rushikonda under the guise of development.Kailaspuram and Harbour Park in Vizag have also witnessed the removal of over 300 trees with promise of relocation, though survival of already relocated trees is dismal.Environmentalists, including J.V. Ratnam of Green Climate, pointed to the WALTA Act penalising unauthorised tree cutting. He has called on authorities and citizens to uphold environmental protection for a sustainable future.GVMC’s horticulture official Pallavi maintains that the corporation has relocated around 110 trees, with a survival rate of 75 per cent. However, ground reality seems different, raising questions about the effectiveness of tree translocation practices.Retired officer Peri Satyanarayana has expressed concern over diminishing greenery in the port city. He says, "All I can see are tall buildings, multiplex complexes, and limited green spaces. We, the elderly, are compelled to visit parks for our walks. But even there, tree cover is sparse. Lack of trees not only contributes to pollution, but also poses health risks and triggers unpredictable weather changes."