Vizag District Police Seize SUV with Rs 2.07 Crore in 5 Bags

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 7:28 PM GMT
Vizag District Police Seize SUV with Rs 2.07 Crore in 5 Bags
Nakkapally police station in Visakhapatnam district stopped a sports utility vehicle at the Narsipatnam toll plaza.(Image:DC)

Visakhapatnam: A team of Nakkapally police station in Visakhapatnam district stopped a sports utility vehicle at the Narsipatnam toll plaza. On checking it, they found five bags containing cash of Rs 2,07,80,000.


Two persons were carrying the cash in the Mahindra XUV-700 with registration number AP39 RC 0007. The duo, Vajrapu Venkateswara Rao (55), a resident of Ichchapuram, and Narsimha Murthy (32) of Srikakulam district, could not furnish any details of the cash being carried.

Venkateswara Rao and Narsimha Murthy had started from Ichchapuram and were heading towards Visakhapatnam when the police stopped the car at the Narsipatnam toll plaza on Sunday around 8 p.m.

Police have seized the money and car, and are investigating.


