Vizag Collector Holds Meet with All Parties Over Polls

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district election officer and district collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna organised a meeting with representatives of all political parties at the VUDA Children's Arena.

He discussed with them various aspects related to the polls, including the code of conduct, nominations, campaigning, polling and counting.Speaking on the occasion, the collector reminded the political parties that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will remain in force till June 6, when the election process ends.Mallikarjuna underlined that every political party in the district will have to act as per the directions of the Central Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state. He sought cooperation from all political parties, so that people could exercise their right to vote in a free and transparent environment.The collector said no volunteer of the state government should participate in campaigning for any political party. Otherwise, severe action will be taken against them.