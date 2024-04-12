Vizag: City SPF Constable Shoots Self, Dies

Visakhapatnam: Special Protection Force (SPF) constable Shankar Rao shot himself with his service rifle on Thursday morning and died within seconds.

He and four other constables had been deployed to guard the Indian Overseas Bank under the limits of Dwarka Police Station, where the bank’s cash chest is located.

According to the area ACP, Shankar Rao reported for duty at the bank at 5 am. Around 7 am, when no one was around in the room allotted to the constables at the bank, Shankar Rao leaned over the rifle’s barrel before pushing the trigger.

On hearing the gun shot, another constable rushed into the room and found Shankar Rao lying wounded on the ground. By the time the other three constables rushed into the room, Shankar Rao had died.

Shankar Rao is a resident of Rajam village in Vizianagaram district. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Dwarka police have booked a case and are investigating to determine the reason for the constable’s suicide.