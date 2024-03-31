Top
Vizag City in Frenzy Over DC-CSK IPL Clash Today

31 March 2024 2:29 AM GMT
Vizag City in Frenzy Over DC-CSK IPL Clash Today
Vizag City in Frenzy Over DC-CSK IPL Clash Today. (Photo:X)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is abuzz with cricket excitement, as the city is to host two IPL matches including the much-anticipated clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Host Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has assured fans a smooth, comfortable and enjoyable experience. ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy and Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Ravi Shankar met on Saturday to discuss the security measures inside and outside the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
The stadium has a capacity of 28,000. Tickets for the high-octane Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings match got sold out online within an hour, leaving many fans scrambling for offline sales on Saturday.
Adding to the excitement, the Thalaiva cricketer M.S. Dhoni will be returning to the field, making DC-CSK clash even more significant. Both the teams have already arrived in Visakhapatnam and have begun practice.
Delhi Capitals practiced between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, while Chennai Super Kings did so from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the same day.
Police department is deploying additional staff from three districts to ensure a safe and secure environment during the matches.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
