Vizag-Bhadrachalam TSRTC Bus Overturns, Passsengers Safe

DC Correspondent
19 Feb 2024 10:44 AM GMT
Vizag-Bhadrachalam TSRTC Bus Overturns, Passsengers Safe
Police and ambulance respond to overturned TSRTC bus near Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A TSRTC super luxury bus travelling from Visakhapatnam to Bhadrachalam turned turtle. The incident happened when the driver lost control of the wheel after his BP levels dropped.

The bus was carrying 23 passengers on board. An ambulance and the police rushed to the scene of accient. According to eye witnesses, all passengers escaped unhurt in the mishap.

The police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
