Vizag Artist Creates Ayodhya Ram Temple Image with Millets

21 Jan 2024 8:35 PM GMT
In the backdrop of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration, painter from Visakhapatnam, Moka Vijaykumar, created the image of the Ayodhya Ram Temple and Lord Sri Ramachandra. This was fashioned with millets, his work taking more than eight hours for almost an entire week. (Twitter)

As the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, an enthused Vijay Kumar is striving to raise awareness about millets. He is adding a social message to the art form. Many of his souvenirs reflecting various celebrations, festivals and special days are similarly spreading awareness.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
