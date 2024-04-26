Viveka's Wife Seeks Jagan’s Support

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma has, in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, objected to his criticism of Y.S. Sharmila and Dr Sunitha, and said he should rather do justice to the victim's family.

The CM spoke against Sharmila and Suntiha at a public meeting in Pulivendula on Thursday.

In the letter, she referred to the long-pending murder case of her husband and lamented that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Lok Sabha ticket to “a person who is an accused in the case.”

Sowbhagyamma also lamented that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sisters were being trolled in an ugly manner as they were fighting for a genuine cause. “You have shown no responsibility as a brother and even as CM to protect them,” she wrote in the letter.

She recalled that as Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered a trauma when he lost his father in 2009, Sunitha too was hurt in 2019 in a similar way. “Instead of supporting the victims as a brother, Jagan Mohan Reddy was guarding the accused who were from the family. This was not correct on his part,” she observed.

Similarly, Dr Sunitha observed that it appeared that the doctors have not advised the CM to remove the plaster on his forehead, which would turn septic and cause infection. “As a doctor, I am advising him to remove the plaster to have free aeration and heal the wound,” she stated.

Sunitha told the media at Pulivendula that her father Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy sacrificed everything for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political career but he was encouraging those listed as ‘accused’ by the CBI. She requested the CM to support her in getting justice in the case.