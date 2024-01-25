Vivekananda Murder Case: Dastagiri gets bail

Anantapur: Dastagiri, a key approver in the ongoing legal saga surrounding former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. This comes after 86 days of being held in judicial custody at the Kadapa district central prison in connection with a separate abduction case.



Dastagiri's arrest stemmed from the abduction of a bridegroom in Pulivendula police station limits, Kadapa district. The victim, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, had married Dastagiri's relative despite objections from the family. As a backlash, Dastagiri allegedly orchestrated the abduction, leading to an SC/ST Atrocity Act case being registered against him.



Despite efforts by Dastagiri's family at the local court level, securing bail remained elusive. Finally, they approached the High Court, which delivered a favourable verdict on Wednesday. The formal procedures are expected to be completed by Thursday, paving the way for Dastagiri's release.



