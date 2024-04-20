Hyderabad: The Head priest at Chilkur Balaji Temple in the city outskirts has taken a decision to cancel the vivaha prapti program on Saturday.



'Vivaha prapti', as the name suggests, is a program at the Temple that is done by people who want to get married or are having trouble getting married.



Those who wish to get married should pray to god at their houses, said the priest. Kalyanotsavam that is scheduled for Sunday will be held as it is, he added.

The Chilkur Balaji Temple is celebrating week long annual brahmotsavams that began on April 18.

Temple's head priest Rangarajan has taken the decision in view of the difficulties taken place during the distribution of "Garuda Prasadam" on Friday.