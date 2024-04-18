VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) in 125 cities in India and 6 cities abroad

Vijayawada: The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) for admission to the BTech programme of the VIT Group of Institutions at Vellore, Chennai, AP (Amaravati) and Bhopal, is scheduled from April 19 to 30. The results will be available tentatively on May 3 at www.vit.ac.in and online counselling will begin the same day.



The proctored computer-based test will be held in 125 cities in India and in Dubai, Muscat, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.



The rank-wise schedule of counselling for filling of choices is: Phase 1 (Ranks 1-20,000): May 7 and 8; Phase 2 (ranks 20,001-45,000) May 18, 19; Phase 3 (Ranks 45,001-70,000) May 29 and 30 and Phase 4 (Ranks 70,001-1 lakh) on June 9 and 10.

Applicants with ranks above 1 lakh are eligible for VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal and counselling will be held on June 20 and 21. Classes are likely to commence in the second week of July 2024.



Under the GV School Development Programme (GVSDP), candidates with VITEEE Ranks 1 to 10 will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years; Ranks 11 to 50 will be given 75 per cent waiver; those with ranks 51 to 100 will get 50 per cent tuition fee waiver and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 would be given 25 per cent tuition fee waiver.

Besides, the toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent fee waiver, exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme.

