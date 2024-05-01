Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-Delhi Vistara flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar International Airport minutes after its take off.

As per initial reports, the windshield of the Vistara flight reportedly developed a crack in the hailstorm that lashed several parts of Odisha this afternoon.

Confirming the development, Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan informed that apart from the windshield, some portions of the structure also suffered some damage.

“The flight had departed from Bhubaneswar at around 1:45 pm and the aircraft sought assistance to land back after 10 minutes on priority. The aircraft’s windshield developed a crack along with some damage to the structure,” said Pradhan.

Following the incident, the flight landed safely without any assistance. As per reports, there were around 170 to 180 passengers onboard the flight and all of them were safe.

“All the passengers are waiting at the airport and another flight is being arranged to carry the passengers. Only after necessary repairs, the flight would leave. It was a normal landing at the airport,” Pradhan added.