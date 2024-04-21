Vishweshwar Ridicules Congress Doublespeak

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Congress appears to be a confused party given its double standards on various issues. On the one hand, the party sought the arrest of MRS MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam but opposed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same scam, he said.

Reddy will file his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal. A rally will be taken out from Ara Maisamma temple to the MRO office in Rajendranagar. They will then proceed to the office of the Rangareddy district collector, the returning officer, where he will file his papers.

Addressing residents of welfare communities in Kokapet, Reddy said that the BJP had a strong ideology and therefore a vision and direction. The uniform civil code was a secular law aimed at bringing parity among all communities but the Congress was opposing it, he claimed.

Reddy said that the BJP prioritized decisions that align with the best interests of the country and its citizens, while the Congress believes in elevating the top echelons of the society.