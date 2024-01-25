Vishweshwar files verbal abuse case against Chevella MP

Hyderabad: Police registered a case against Chevella MP and BRS leader G. Ranjith Reddy for abusing BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

According to Banjara Hills police, Vishweshwar Reddy, in his complaint registered on January 17, claimed that Ranjith had called him on his mobile and abused him.On January 20, police registered a case of ‘insult intended to provoke’ under section 504 of IPC.“We received a court referred case on January 20 in which the complainant Vishweshwar Reddy stated that Ranjjith Reddy had on January 17 abused him over his mobile. We have registered a case under section 504 IPC and are investigating,” said a senior police officer.If the charges are proved, then the accused may get two years imprisonment and be slapped with a fine. These will depend on the investigation officer (IO) findings and the respondent’s counsel’s arguments, said Mohammed Raffiuddin Kaleem, a practicing advocate.“The audio recording is admissible in the court if the IO proves that the SIM card is registered in the name of the respondent and that the voice in the audio recording is of the respondent and not someone else’s. SIM card location and that of the respondent and the complainant are also important,”Kaleem said.