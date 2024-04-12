Vishnu Complains to EC About Derogatory Remarks Against Jagan

Vijayawada: YSRC MLA from Vijayawada Central Malladi Vishnuvardhan lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday seeking action against TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and BJP Lok Sabha nominee Srinivas Varma for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting they addressed at Tanuku on Wednesday.

In the complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Vishnu alleged that the three had used inappropriate and abusive words, made false allegations and spread misinformation against their political rivals.

The YSRC legislator submitted a separate complaint to the AP chief electoral officer against Naidu for the latter’s derogatory statements made against Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting held in Nidadavole on Wednesday.

He asked the ECI to look into these violations of the Model Code of Conduct.