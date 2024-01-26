Vishakhapatnam Port's ₹57.26 Cr Coastal Preservation Project Begins

Vishakhapatnam: VPA has launched the initiative to preserve the coastal beauty and address beach erosion, thereby safeguarding the picturesque Ramakrishna Beach and the Submarine Museum.

The three-year ₹57.26 crore project will involve dredging and pumping 6.3 lakh cubic metres of sand ashore in the first phase and 2.1 lakh cubic metres in the second phase at a cost of ₹19.09 crore. The dredging and pumping operations will go on for 30 days each year.

Inaugurating the project, VPA chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said the port authority is committed to combating beach erosion by replenishing the Rama Krishna Beach with sand sourced from the outer harbour’s sand trap. “This collaborative annual effort with the state government plays a crucial role in preserving the pristine beauty of Vizag's coastline,” he remarked.

DCI will utilise its state-of-the-art dredgers to dredge sand from within the port area and transport it to RK Beach through a self-floating pipeline spanning 0.50 kilometres, employing the rainbowing technique.

Those who attended the inauguration ceremony included VPA deputy chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, VPA / DCI CVO P.S Lingeswara Swami and GM Captain K.M. Choudhary.