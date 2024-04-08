Visakhapatnam Zoo Roars with Fun for National Zoo Lovers Day

Visakhapatnam: The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam celebrated National Zoo Lovers Day in style with a vibrant fancy dress competition for children aged 3-12.

The event saw enthusiastic participation, with young minds transforming into their favorite zoo creatures — from majestic tigers and playful zebras to graceful giraffes and many more. The chief guest, Satish, CMD of Southern Group of Education Institution, was joined by fashion designers Swapna and Poojitha.

Dr Nandani Salaria, curator of IGZP, highlighted the event's purpose: to foster a sense of responsibility for wildlife conservation in the next generation. She commended the parents for encouraging their children's participation.

The young participants put on a delightful display, embodying the spirit of their chosen animals not just through costumes but also in their energetic presentations. The day concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners were recognised and all participants received participation certificates.

Other officials present included Mangamma, DCF, IGZP; Assistant Curators Gopi and Gopala Naidu; Forest Section officers Bharathi; and the Zoo Education team. The event served as a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and instilled a love for animals in the hearts of young participants.