Visakhapatnam: Woman Suspected in Husband's Death

DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 8:35 PM GMT
"The wife reported enduring constant abuse," said Chipurupalli circle inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao. The investigation is ongoing. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Devi, a resident of Cheepurupalli village in Andhra Pradesh, is being investigated for the death of her husband Kolusu Appanna. Police allege Appanna subjected Devi to physical and verbal abuse, especially when intoxicated.

Following a reported altercation on Friday, Devi, with the help of her uncle Muntha Sanyasi Rao, allegedly killed Appanna. Muntha Ellamma, Devi's mother, may have also been involved.

"The wife reported enduring constant abuse," said Chipurupalli circle inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao. The investigation is ongoing.

