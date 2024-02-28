Visakhapatnam: Two Land in Jail for Theft, Buying Stolen Property

According to the prosecution, accused number one (A1) Vasupalli Yellaji, a car driver and servant of Vakada Rajasekhar Reddy, along with A2 Mylapilli Narasimha Raju, an accomplice of Yellaji, committed theft in Rajasekhar Reddy’s house in 2022 when the latter went to Rajahmundry.



Incidentally, Rajasekhar Reddy had given a set of keys to Yellaji in good faith to take care of the house in his absence. But Yellaji breached the trust by taking away a significant amount of gold jewellery, including necklaces, gold biscuits, earrings, chains and bracelets.



Upon returning home, Rajasekhar Reddy discovered the theft and immediately reported the matter to Arilova police.

Sub-inspector P. Siva led the investigation and gathered evidence, which culminated in senior assistant public prosecutor M. Adinarayana successfully getting the two accused convicted.

While Yellaji has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment and fine of ₹1,000, Raju has been jailed for three months, along with a fine of ₹10,000, for receiving the stolen property.







