Visakhapatnam: Tahsildar murder accused held in Chennai

Visakhapatnam: The accused in the murder of Bondapalli tahsildar Sanapala Ramanaiah, Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao was arrested on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday morning, said commissioner of police Visakhapatnam Dr A. Ravi Shankar.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the commissioner said Ganga Rao after attacking the tahsildar on Friday night, booked an air ticket on Saturday morning and flew. He admitted that the police personnel could not find his name in the passenger manifesto as the name had three parts.However, when the flight made a transit halt at Bengaluru the air hostess made an announcement taking his name. Fearing he was being tracked, he got down at Bengaluru airport and made an exit along with other passengers.Later, he purchased a train ticket and boarded a train for Chennai. He got down much before the destination but the Visakhapatnam Task Force personnel with the help of Chennai police tracked him through his mobile phone and arrested him.He was brought to Visakhapatnam and was interrogated by a special team headed by deputy commissioner of police Manikhant, the commissioner said.Answering questions, he said it was too early to say there was any financial deal between the victim and the murder accused.“However, the accused wanted completion of the process of conveyance deed but the tahsildar could not complete as he was transferred to Vizianagaram,’’ the commissioner said.Sources said the task force personnel contacted the real estate company on whose behalf the accused applied for conveyance deed. The police made them call the accused and found out the location and his further plans.The deed was for 1,600 square yards located in Madhurawada costing around Rs 12 crore, the sources said.