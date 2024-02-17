Top
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Announces E-Auction of VSP Properties

DC Correspondent
17 Feb 2024 6:41 AM GMT
RINL to Sell 588 Plots and Houses, Expects ₹1,000 Crore
Aerial view of Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)

Vishakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has once again issued a notification for sale of its lands in Visakhapatnam through an e-auction.

The notice has been posted on the department of public enterprises RINL website and X.
The VSP properties on sale are 588 plots spread over 22.90 acres in 45 land parcels at HB Colony, 76 houses spread over two acres in four land parcels and eight houses in one land parcel of 434.75 sq. yards at Old Health Centre in Pedagantyada and six acres of land in Autonagar of Visakhapatnam.
The sale will be taken up by the National Land Monetising Corporation through National Building Construction Corporation.
The company is expecting to raise ₹1.000 crore from the auction of these properties.
Those interested have three weeks to respond.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant E-Auction Property Sale National Land Monetising Corporation 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
