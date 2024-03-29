Top
Visakhapatnam: SP nominates transgender for South Constituency seat

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 March 2024
Visakhapatnam: SP nominates transgender for South Constituency seat
Samajwadi Party (Photo:X)

Visakhapatnam: The Samajwadi Party has allocated a seat to a transgender, Hijra Surada Ellaji, as their candidate for the Visakhapatnam South seat in the Andhra Pradesh elections. The announcement was made at a press meet held on Thursday by state party president Pasam Venkateswar Rao.


He emphasised the party’s commitment to equality and said, “We are honoured to give ticket to Surada Ellaji”.

Ellaji is a prominent figure in the transgender community and is a former corporator. Venkateswar Rao said the party’s agenda for the elections focuses on addressing various issues plaguing Andhra Pradesh, including lack of irrigation water, exploitation by mafias, and the drug epidemic.

Ellaji expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the community and highlighted the ongoing struggles for employment and agricultural hardships in the region.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
