Visakhapatnam: The Narsipatnam town police arrested software engineer Vasireddy Chandrasekhar, suspecting his role in the death of 27-year-old software engineer K. Madhuri of Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district recently. Chandrasekhar hailed from Natavaram in Anakapalli district.

Town inspector Kanti Kumar said Chandrasekhar was produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The Narsipatnam police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC for murder.

Madhuri’s mother Ammaji lodged a complaint that Chandrasekhar might have fed her poison to avoid marriage.

Reports said Madhuri and Chandrasekhar had known each other for six years when they were working together in Hyderabad. Both began working separately from home during the lockdown.

The inspector said Madhuri checked into a hotel in Visakhapatnam on January 27 and asked Chandrasekhar to visit her. He stayed for two hours and left. Chandrasehkar told the police that he heard that she became sick, he returned to the room and dropped her at home.

The family members took her for treatment in a Narsipatnam hospital and when her condition worsened, they shifted her to a corporate hospital on February 1. The inspector said Chandrasekhar sent a picture of a pesticide bottle found in Vizag hotel to her family members. The inspector said after getting the chemical and forensic reports, they would know further details of the case.