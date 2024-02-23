Visakhapatnam: Gosha Hospital Puts up 80 kW Solar Panels

Visakhapatnam: Victoria Hospital, popularly known as Government Gosha Hospital, has put up 80 kW solar power panels on the rooftops of its buildings using CSR funds to save on power bills and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

By doing so, Gosha Hospital has followed the footsteps of the King George Hospital, which has 390 kW solar power panels on its rooftops.

Visakhapatnam district collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the solar power panels at the Gosha Hospital on Friday in the presence of hospital superintendent M. Ravindranath.The collector said the solar power panels will generate 8,000–9,000 units of power per month, which will save on the power bills. This will also provide uninterrupted power supply to key departments in the hospital.With its 390 kW solar panels, KGH is saving up to ₹5–6 lakh on the power bills. King George Hospital used to spend about ₹45 lakh every month on its electricity consumption.