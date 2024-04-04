Visakhapatnam Fishermen Survive Perilous Night After Boat Capsizes

Visakhapatnam: Five fishermen from Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal, Vizianagaram district, had a brush with danger after their fishing boat capsized at sea. The men, identified as Vasupalli Appanna, Kari Chinna Sattiyya, Kari Narendra, Vasupalli Podugu Appanna, and Mylapalli Mahesh, had set sail from Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Monday evening.

Their vessel, V1-MO-2736, ventured south and went missing after crossing Gangavaram port. With no contact being established, their families raised the alarm. The district administration swiftly responded, launching a search operation on Tuesday. Two mechanised boats with experienced divers, a helicopter, and a Coast Guard vessel were deployed to locate the missing men.The situation took a perilous turn when a large wave struck their boat, capsizing it midsea. Clinging to the overturned vessel for dear life throughout the night, the fishermen managed to drift ashore near Appikonda coast early Wednesday morning.Exhausted but alive, the fishermen were met by Local MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar upon their return to Visakhapatnam. He assured them of government support and compensation for their ordeal. He also expressed his gratitude to the Coast Guard, Navy, and officials for their swift rescue efforts.Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, contesting from the Visakhapatnam South constituency, echoed the sentiment, commending the rescue teams and expressing relief at the fishermen's safe return. He reportedly maintained contact with the families and officials throughout the anxious wait.