Visakhapatnam-Bhavanipatna Train Briefly Delayed After Engine Derailment

Visakhapatnam: Passengers on board the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhavanipatna train experienced a brief delay on Sunday evening after the locomotive derailed while departing from Kothavalasa station.

The incident occurred as the train was switching to route number 2 after its scheduled stop at Kothavalasa. Thankfully, only the engine and the first coach, a Second Class Luggage Rake (SLR), were affected. The SLR's buffer became entangled with the locomotive, but fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

Railway officials acted quickly, attaching a spare diesel locomotive to the rear of the train. The remaining coaches are currently being decoupled and prepared to continue their journey to Bhawanipatna. Train services on other routes are operating as per schedule.