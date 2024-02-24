Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Security Busts Visitors with Ganja

Visakhapatnam: Security personnel at Andhra University (AU) helped detained seven visitors who attempted to sneak into a hostel on Thursday, with one individual found in possession of ganja. "These outsiders were visiting hostel residents on the AU campus. They displayed suspicious behaviour, so the security guards intercepted them upon leaving and discovered a packet of ganja hidden in one of the visitor's pockets," AU registrar professor James Stephen told Deccan Chronicle.



Prof. Stephen, upon learning about the incident, immediately alerted the vice-chancellor, Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, who handed them to the police.Prof. Stephen further said that the outsiders managed to get in because the AU out gate road was thrown open to the public for the International Maritime event — MILAN 2024 held on the beach road. Then, public going towards Old CBI and Maddilapalem were allowed to use out gate road. "Seven students who came to the Andhra University campus used this route to enter the AU campus. The matter came to light when the security staff found them with their friends from the AU campus," Prof. Stephen said.On February 14 last year, Vizag city police conducted a special drive and raided the campus, netting 500 grams of ganja from AU students and security guards. Back then, the police asked for the dismissal of accused security guards for supplying ganja to students. In 2017, AU suspended six engineering students, including three final-year students, for consuming ganja on the campus.