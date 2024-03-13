Visakhapatnam Aims for International Status with Ambitious Development Plans

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha Member and northern Andhra districts coordinator YV Subba Reddy unveiled plans on Wednesday to elevate Visakhapatnam to international standard under the visionary initiative, ‘Vision Visakha’.

The ceremony, held at the VMRDA children’s arena and chaired by mayor Venkata Kumari, involved the initiation of 423 development works at a cost of Rs.147 crore.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was meant for various development projects across all assembly constituencies under the GVMC.

Subbareddy highlighted chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s determination to transform the city into a global hub.

“Former chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s efforts were to position Visakhapatnam as a city comparable to Hyderabad. He laid the groundwork for its development trajectory. With plans under way to designate Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, the city’s pivotal role in the state’s growth post-separation is well-understood,” he said.

Mayor Venkata Kumari highlighted the collaborative efforts between the state government and local representatives towards speeding up the development initiatives. Notable achievements included the establishment of 146 parks, modernization of key junctions and the creation of 20 new bus bays.

Legislators Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Samayakarta KK Raju lauded the government’s initiatives to address the longstanding infrastructural deficiencies. Ganesh highlighted specific infrastructure improvements, including the widening of roads and providing housing. North constituency Samayakarta, KK Raju, outlined plans to bolster development in historically underserved areas by leveraging corporate social responsibility funds from Visakha Port Trust.