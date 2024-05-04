Visa Expiry to Force Return of Accused in Phone-Tapping Case

Hyderabad: The US visa of former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, on Friday listed as Accused No. 1 in the phone-tapping case, would expire soon and he would be forced to return home, sources in the special investigation team probing the case said. Prabhakar Rao has a B1/B2 visit visa.



A red corner alert and a look-out notice have been issued for Prabhakar.



Based on the technical and physical evidence and confession reports of the accused in the case, the police reportedly filed a request petition with the Nampally sessions judge to issue a notice under CrPC Section 73 against Prabhakar Rao.



Leading advocate M.A. Ahad Qurashi explained that under Section 73 CrPC, the chief judicial magistrate or a first class magistrate could direct a warrant for the arrest of an escaped convict, proclaimed offender or evading arrested after being accused of a non-bailable offence.



Meanwhile, the police have included the name of a coordinator in the phone-tapping operation as an accused. Sources said he was a close aide of the BRS leadership and met Prabhakar Rao in Tirupati in December first week and suggest that he flee to the US. The coordinator himself is underground, sources said.



The police have listed five witnesses in the case: CID CI Sunda Venkat Rao; task force (admin) SI Kanumarla Srikanth; south-west task force S I Sara Sai Kiran; Shaikpet tahsildar Chandra Shekar Mora; and Bandaru Srinivas, Khairatabad deputy tahsildar.



Meanwhile, former MLA Mynampally Hanmantha Rao on Saturday told the media that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s family would go to jail in phone tapping cases. He appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to investigate the irregularities and phone tapping cases.