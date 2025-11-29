Viral Wedding Photos Trigger Colour-Shaming, Groom Responds with Grace

What began as a joyous milestone for a Madhya Pradesh couple turned into an unexpected online controversy after their wedding photographs went viral and became the target of colour-shaming.

Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey, who had been together for 11 years, recently tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. The couple’s images—shared widely across Instagram and X—show Rishabh wearing a sherwani with a bright pink safa and shawl, while Shonali donned a vibrant magenta lehenga. One of the most-circulated photographs captured the couple exchanging garlands of white and pink roses, smiling radiantly.

However, the celebratory moment took an ugly turn when online users began targeting Rishabh for his dark complexion. A post on X questioning the marriage—"What is the core reason behind these types of marriages?"—garnered over three million views. Several commenters went further with insensitive remarks, including “Behan kya majboori thi?” and even claims suggesting the images were AI-generated.

Refusing to let the narrative be controlled by trolls, Rishabh issued a heartfelt response addressing the racist comments. Sharing that he had waited over a decade to marry Shonali, he wrote, “I waited for this very moment for almost 11 years.” He recounted getting emotional upon first seeing her as a bride.

Responding to those questioning their relationship, he said, “Sorry to disappoint you. I'm not a government employee but I work for my family and wish to give them a decent lifestyle. I do have a handsome income though, but she loved me when I had nothing… so your opinion doesn't really matter.”

He also acknowledged his lifelong experience with discrimination: “I cannot deny the fact that I'm black and I have dealt with racism my entire life.” Rishabh thanked those who offered support amid the backlash.

The incident has sparked broader discussions online about internalised colourism, prejudice in matchmaking, and the social scrutiny couples continue to face in India based on appearance rather than compatibility, loyalty, or love.