Viral videos show rats inside utensils in IIT Roorkee kitchen

A video showing rats being spotted in utensils inside what is claimed to be the kitchen at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee has gone viral on social media. Several students demanded action against the authorities.





According to the viral post, rats were found inside cooking utensils in a mess in the Radha-Krishna Bhawan at the institute. Students said that on October 17 some of them entered the kitchen during the lunch hour and found rats running around.

A probe was immediately launched after the video came to light. “Immediate investigation has been started, and corrective action is being taken to ensure compliance with hygiene standards. The health and safety of the students remains the top priority. External special experts have been engaged to assess the situation and prevent such incidents in future,” Sonika Shrivastava, IIT-Roorkee’s media in-charge told media.

