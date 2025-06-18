Viral Video Shows Man Stripped, Brutally Thrashed in UP

Police said they have intensified efforts to arrest people who allegedly stripped a man and thrashed him with sticks in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. A purported video of the incident has brought the four-month-old case to the spotlight.The video shows a man being asked to strip in a secluded location as two men hold his hands and another man hits him with a stick.

In the video, he is seen verbally abused, and mercilessly beaten despite repeated pleas for mercy and his cries are ignored. The video, which surfaced online on Tuesday and has been widely viewed on social media, shows the man screaming in pain and eventually collapsing to the ground. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Arvind Rajbhar told PTI on Wednesday the matter was "extremely serious".

Arvind, who is the son of UP cabinet minister and president of SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar, said he discussed the issue with Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Gupta and Rasra SHO Vipin Singh on Wednesday. DSP Alok Gupta confirmed to PTI that the police have obtained non-bailable warrants against the accused from a local court in Ballia and are trying to arrest them.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Vipin Singh told PTI on Wednesday that the incident occurred on March 13. "A case has been registered against Prince Singh alias Manvendra Singh, Samrat Singh, Dhannu Singh, and Raj Nishad under relevant sections of BNS based on a complaint filed by one Abhishek Rajbhar of Katuhra village," the SHO said.

According to the FIR, Abhishek said around noon, he was allegedly forcibly taken to an unknown location by the four men in their car where he was brutally thrashed. He was also allegedly threatened with death if he reported the incident to the police. Rajbhar claims he somehow managed to escape.