Viral Video Shows Madhya Pradesh Youth Exposing Work-Fixing

BHOPAL: A video showing a youth exposing the alleged work-fixing network in the local district administration by purportedly talking with an officer on his mobile phone with the speaker on before the mayor of the Morena municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, leaving the officials present on the occasion amused.

The authenticity of the video is under probe, a senior officer of Morena district administration said.

In the video, the youth was seen approaching the mayor of the Morena municipality corporation Sharda Solanki demanding action against some officials for seeking bribe to grant permission for building construction.

The mayor was heard in the clip demanding evidence from him to prove his allegation against any official.

The youth, identified as one Pankaj Rathore, was then seen in the video purportedly calling an officer on his mobile phone with the speaker on to ascertain the amount for doing his ‘work’.

The purported officer was heard in the video detailing the amounts to be shared among some officials to do the work.

The conversation between the youth and the purported officer has left the mayor perplexed.

The mayor has assured the youth to ask for a probe by the Morena district administration in the matter, sources said.

“The video has come to our notice. We are verifying its authenticity”, a senior district officer told this newspaper, unwilling to be quoted.