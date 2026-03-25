Viral Video Shows Intoxicated Delivery Worker Standing in One Spot for Hours

Chandigarh: An unverified video of an e-commerce delivery executive surfaced on social media, with users claiming the person appeared to be in a disoriented and intoxicated state and kept standing for around "two hours" in the same position at a residential area.

One of the Instagram users claimed that the video was from Chandigarh's Sector 33, shot on Tuesday.

The short video, which gained a lot of traction on social media, showed the delivery agent standing outside a house with the delivery bag on his shoulders. He was standing behind a car with a 'bidi' in his mouth and appeared disoriented and unable to maintain balance.

However, the authenticity of the internet users' claims and the purported video could not be independently verified.

When contacted on Wednesday, Sector 34 Police Station SHO, Inspector Satinder, said he didn't have details about the video.

He, however, claimed that police had rounded up one man from Sector 33 on Tuesday, who is a resident of Dhanas here in Chandigarh district.

About the viral video from Sector 33 here, he said, "We do not know about the authenticity of the video or when it was shot. However, a man, aged 27, who was roaming in the area in a suspicious manner on Tuesday was taken into preventive custody for questioning".

The SHO said there was no complaint from area residents, and a police patrol vehicle had spotted him.

"His medical examination was conducted, but it did not confirm consumption of alcohol or any substance," he said when asked if the man whom the police had detained was under any intoxication.

"He was produced before a magistrate and released on bail," the SHO said.