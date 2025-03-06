Viral Video Shows Beed Man Assaulted with Cricket Bat; Five Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have registered a case against five persons after a purported video showing them attacking a man with a cricket bat surfaced on social media, an official said.

Though police are yet to track down the victim, the Shirur police registered an FIR (first information report) suo motu (on their own) on Wednesday night, he said.

According to the police, the video is from Bawi village. It shows one Sachin Bhosale, a resident of Zapewadi, and four unidentified persons thrashing a man with a cricket bat, the official said.

Efforts are being made to trace the person who was beaten up and ascertain the trigger for the attack, the official said. The five have been booked for charges, including voluntarily causing hurt and hurting using dangerous weapons, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.