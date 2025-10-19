Viral Video on Reuse of Train Food Containers Misleading, Says Express Food Services

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media showing pantry staff allegedly cleaning and reusing food containers on a train has prompted a clarification from Express Food Services, which manages catering for the concerned train.

The company said the video falsely claims that casseroles used in Train No. 16601 were being reused for serving food to passengers. An immediate inquiry revealed that a vendor had collected and cleaned unsold food packets, empty bottles, and cartons intending to sell them as scrap for minor monetary gain.

According to Express Food Services, the vendor acted without the knowledge or approval of the pantry car manager or company management. The vendor stated that scrap collectors usually approach trains at various stations, and he was preparing to hand over the discarded items to them.

The company emphasized that no used or unsold food was ever served to passengers. “All meals on board are freshly prepared at IRCTC-authorized base kitchens and meet all prescribed food safety and hygiene standards,” it said.

Express Food Services termed the viral post “false and misleading” and said corrective measures have been taken to prevent such unauthorized actions in the future.