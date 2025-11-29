 Top
Viral or Fake? Kohli–Dhoni RX100 Photos Debunked

29 Nov 2025 6:15 PM IST

AI-edited images of Kohli on Dhoni’s iconic bike sparked social media frenzy but are not real.

Photos showing Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni’s RX100 bike are digitally manipulated and not genuine.

A set of viral images claiming to show Virat Kohli sitting on MS Dhoni’s iconic Yamaha RX100 and posing alongside him in a garage has sent cricket fans into a frenzy online. The photos — including one selfie-style shot of the two icons seated in a car — quickly spread across social media, with many believing Kohli recently visited Dhoni at his famed Ranchi farmhouse.

The pictures triggered massive excitement, with fans celebrating what they thought was a rare off-field moment between the former Indian captain and his successor. The presence of Dhoni’s beloved RX100 motorcycle — an emotional symbol for fans — added to the hype.

Fact-Check: Not Real

Fact-checking agencies have now confirmed that the viral RX100 photos are digitally manipulated. Key findings include:

  • Visible inconsistencies in lighting, shadows and texture points toward AI editing or Photoshop.

  • Neither player nor any major media outlet confirmed such a meeting.

  • Similar AI-generated images of Kohli and Dhoni — including a previously debunked “hookah” photo — have circulated earlier.

Why the Rumour Spread Easily

Several factors contributed to the photo’s believability:

  • Recent reports claimed Kohli and other players visited Dhoni in Ranchi ahead of an ODI series.

  • The Kohli-Dhoni bond has a massive emotional appeal among cricket fans.

  • Nostalgia around Dhoni’s RX100 boosts virality of any related content.

  • Online content driven by sentiment often spreads faster than verified facts.

Even after the images were debunked, many fans continued sharing them — not for accuracy, but out of affection for the iconic duo.

While the idea of Kohli casually posing on Dhoni’s legendary RX100 may have delighted fans, fact-checks confirm the viral images are artificial and not from a real meetup.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
