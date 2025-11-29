Viral or Fake? Kohli–Dhoni RX100 Photos Debunked
AI-edited images of Kohli on Dhoni’s iconic bike sparked social media frenzy but are not real.
A set of viral images claiming to show Virat Kohli sitting on MS Dhoni’s iconic Yamaha RX100 and posing alongside him in a garage has sent cricket fans into a frenzy online. The photos — including one selfie-style shot of the two icons seated in a car — quickly spread across social media, with many believing Kohli recently visited Dhoni at his famed Ranchi farmhouse.
The pictures triggered massive excitement, with fans celebrating what they thought was a rare off-field moment between the former Indian captain and his successor. The presence of Dhoni’s beloved RX100 motorcycle — an emotional symbol for fans — added to the hype.
Fact-Check: Not Real
Fact-checking agencies have now confirmed that the viral RX100 photos are digitally manipulated. Key findings include:
-
Visible inconsistencies in lighting, shadows and texture points toward AI editing or Photoshop.
-
Neither player nor any major media outlet confirmed such a meeting.
-
Similar AI-generated images of Kohli and Dhoni — including a previously debunked “hookah” photo — have circulated earlier.
Why the Rumour Spread Easily
Several factors contributed to the photo’s believability:
-
Recent reports claimed Kohli and other players visited Dhoni in Ranchi ahead of an ODI series.
-
The Kohli-Dhoni bond has a massive emotional appeal among cricket fans.
-
Nostalgia around Dhoni’s RX100 boosts virality of any related content.
-
Online content driven by sentiment often spreads faster than verified facts.
Even after the images were debunked, many fans continued sharing them — not for accuracy, but out of affection for the iconic duo.
While the idea of Kohli casually posing on Dhoni’s legendary RX100 may have delighted fans, fact-checks confirm the viral images are artificial and not from a real meetup.
This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle