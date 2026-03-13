Vinai Kumar Saxena Assumes Charge As Ladakh’s L-G

SRINAGAR: Vinai Kumar Saxena, after being sworn in as the fourth Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Friday, underscored that the region’s future must be shaped through sustainable and environmentally responsible development.

Emphasising Ladakh’s fragile ecological balance, he said that every step of planning must be taken with care. He outlined a vision focused on expanding green cover through plantation drives and afforestation, rejuvenating water bodies, and strengthening urban infrastructure—particularly cleanliness systems and sewage treatment facilities.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Choglamsar, brought together a distinguished gathering of political leaders, community representatives, senior bureaucrats, and officials from security forces. Chief Justice Arun Palli of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh administered the oath of office and secrecy. Before the ceremony, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, after which Saxena signed the charge certificate. He succeeds Kavinder Gupta, who recently assumed office as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Saxena previously served as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from 2022 to 2026. Following the formal proceedings, the Ladakh Police presented him with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Speaking to the media afterward, Saxena expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving Ladakh. Calling the region the “crown of India”, he pledged to work with full dedication to meet the aspirations of its people. He stressed that his approach to development would be grounded in direct engagement with citizens, especially in remote villages, to understand their challenges firsthand and craft practical, sustainable solutions.

Saxena highlighted Ladakh’s immense tourism potential and said that one of his foremost priorities would be to transform the Union Territory into one of the most beautiful and sought‑after destinations in India and across the world. He reiterated that environmental protection would remain central to this effort, noting again the need for increased greenery, afforestation, and the creation and preservation of water bodies. Improving urban services—cleanliness, waste management, and sewage treatment—would also be a key focus area.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to public welfare, he said that he would strive to ensure that the people of Ladakh “are never disappointed,” echoing the trust placed in him by the Prime Minister. He promised close coordination with local communities and assured that he would meet people from all sections of society to understand and address their concerns. During the event, he interacted with citizens who had gathered to welcome him, and a cultural performance celebrating Ladakh’s rich heritage was presented in his honour.

Saxena brings with him more than three decades of experience across the corporate and social sectors. His previous tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was marked by initiatives aimed at strengthening urban governance, improving environmental conditions, and enhancing public infrastructure, a statement issued in Leh said. It added that he is credited with restoring urban forests such as Sanjay Van, developing green spaces along the Yamuna riverfront, introducing land management reforms, improving citizen‑centric civic amenities, and overseeing several beautification projects across the capital.