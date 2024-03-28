Villagers Lock Up Drunk Teacher in Classroom

Khammam: The residents of GP Palli and the students locked up a school teacher in the classroom for attending duties in an inebriated condition by consuming liquor frequently at the Upper Primary School in Charla mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem on Wednesday.

On knowing about the incident, the DEO deputed an official to conduct an inquiry in the matter and villagers released the accused teacher only after the officer gave a promise to take action against him. The locals alleged that the teacher came to the school in an inebriated state on Wednesday.

Parents said that they would not send their wards to the school since the accused teacher Krishna was frequently attending duties in an inebriated condition and they demanded the education officials to take stern action against him.