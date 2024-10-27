 Top
'Viksit Maharashtra' important to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' goal: Jaishankar

27 Oct 2024
Viksit Maharashtra important to achieve Viksit Bharat goal: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the state needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. (File Photo)

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the state needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jaishankar also said India is a leader in fighting terrorism and has zero tolerance for it. "Maharashtra is a leading state in industry technology and infrastructure. Viksit Maharashtra is important for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat," the BJP MP said.
"Maharashtra needs a government which is on the same page as the Centre," he said. The minister also said there is a strong focus on the economy and employment in the NDA government's third term.


